Motley County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Motley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms producing heavy rain south of Flomot. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Motley County Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

