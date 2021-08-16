Cancel
Holmes County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Holmes, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Holmes; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOLMES AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Water is over roads near Vernon. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vernon, Bonifay, Wausau, Sylvania, Smyrna, Brock Crossroad, Poplar Head, Johnson Crossroads, Spring Hollow, Five Points, Whitehead Crossroads and Holmes Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Central Washington#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Sylvania
