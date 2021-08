Smith gained six yards on two carries in Friday's preseason win over the Cowboys. Having only signed with Arizona in the last week, Smith didn't get on the field until late in the fourth quarter, gaining 11 yards on his first tote but then losing five on his second carry. The former Falcon is expected to fill a depth role in the backfield behind Chase Edmonds and James Conner (COVID-19 list/toe), a role that could lead to some regular-season volume given Conner's injury history, but second-year back Eno Benjamin had a big game Friday and could wind up being a serious obstacle to Smith securing the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.