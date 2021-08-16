Cancel
Giants' Keion Crossen: Dealt to Giants

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick Monday. Crossen is set to play out the final year of his contract under a $920,000 salary this season. He now rejoins coach Joe Judge, who was operating as the Patriots' special teams coordinator when the team selected Crossen in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the last two seasons Crossen appeared in all 32 games with Houston, while logging four starts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Texans#Patriots#American Football
Texans trade CB/special teamer Keion Crossen to Giants for sixth-round pick

On a day where a bunch of bottom-of-the-roster guys are getting let go as NFL teams trim their rosters to 85 players, the Texans and Giants made time to work out a deal. Houston is sending cornerback Keion Crossen to New York, a source told Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus (Twitter link). In exchange the Giants will send back a 2023 sixth-round pick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network tweets. Crossen originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2018. He won Super Bowl LIII with the team but was traded to the Texans the following August.
SOURCE: Texans Trade CB Crossen To New York Giants

The Houston Texans are trading veteran cornerback Keion Crossen to the New York Giants for a future sixth-round pick, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Due to injuries and Bradley Roby's performance enhancing drug suspension, the core special-teams contributor started the final four games of the year...
Giants roster moves - Giants trade for CB Keion Crossen, place three on IR

The New York Giants have acquired cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans. Crossen was originally drafted out of Western Carolina by the New England Patriots in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded by the Patriots to the Texans in 2019 for a conditional future pick.
Giants acquire CB Keion Crossen from Texans, waive injured QB Clayton Thorson

The Giants have added another “Joe Judge guy” to their secondary, acquiring cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The team also announced that QB Clayton Thorson has been waived/injured, and they have signed QB Brian Lewerke to replace him. Crossen, 25, was a seventh-round...
