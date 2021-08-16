Giants' Keion Crossen: Dealt to Giants
The Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick Monday. Crossen is set to play out the final year of his contract under a $920,000 salary this season. He now rejoins coach Joe Judge, who was operating as the Patriots' special teams coordinator when the team selected Crossen in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the last two seasons Crossen appeared in all 32 games with Houston, while logging four starts.www.cbssports.com
