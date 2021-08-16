Rays' Randy Arozarena: Not in Monday's lineup
Arozarena is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Arozarena was mistakenly included in Monday's initial starting nine, but he'll instead receive a day off after starting the past three games. The 26-year-old isn't dealing with any sort of injury and will likely be back in the lineup Tuesday. Manuel Margot and Brett Phillips will start in the corner outfield spots for Tampa Bay.www.cbssports.com
