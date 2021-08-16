Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

SMUD buys River District industrial site for new substation

By Ben van der Meer
Posted by 
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With new development planned nearby, SMUD has made its own investment in the future of Sacramento's River District.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Mechanical Contractors

Mechanical contractors on this list have offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. Not all responded to inquiries. Among them were: Villara Building Services, which ranked No. 1 last year; Brower Mechanical Inc., which ranked No. 6; and B.J. Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., which ranked No. 10. Also, HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
PoliticsPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Catalyst for change

“It’s the kind of seed investment that turns the area around,” said City Councilmember Jeff Harris, whose District includes the Grower’s District site. “The idea is to attract enough people to then draw the services, and it creates a momentum.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: AK Builders and Coatings Inc.

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Aug. 13. Year to date through Aug. 13, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 35% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Real EstatePosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Real estate Leads - August 13, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

5 things to know, including an update on Shoki Ramen House

Welcome to Friday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. This weekend, operators of Shoki Ramen House will return to their location at 2530 21st St. in Sacramento, which was damaged by a fire. But don't expect a traditional restaurant setup. Operators said on social media that they'll bring their food truck to the 21st Street location, beginning Saturday. "Our menu will be our specialty summer menu that will not include our classic hot ramens at the moment," the post says.
EconomyPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - August 13, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy