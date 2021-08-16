Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

In the Spirit of Medicine

By KUMD
kumd.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy younger brother Kelly suffered a stroke when he was 46 years old and he’d had diabetes for years and smoked cigarettes since we were young. He went from being the strongest person I know to being unable to move his left arm. He was a great fisherman and he invited me to come and have fish with him about ten years ago. He cut up northern pike and rolled it in eggs, then crushed crackers and he fried the fillets in a whole stick of butter. It was the best fish I’ve ever eaten and I only do that every ten or fifteen years or so. He ate like that all the time. He died in a shack without electricity, running water or indoor plumbing two days after Christmas when he was 53 years old. Bacon was on sale and he bought ten pounds of it the week before he had his stroke.

www.kumd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Running Water#Fish#Crackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
Related
HealthWyoming Tribune Eagle

Laughter is the best medicine

It is often said that laughter is the best medicine, yet I have never written a prescription for a funny movie, or a television comedy show, and I have no clowns or rubber chickens in my office. On the contrary, doctors are often expected to be serious and professional. Perhaps we are missing a great opportunity to help heal. What if more doctors were like Dr. Patch Adams, who is known by the medical community for his quest to inject humor and laughter into the treatment of patients?
HealthTelegraph

A history of women in medicine

Think women have only begun working in medicine relatively recently? Think again, as Nursing Education looks at the lives of 15 groundbreaking women in medicine throughout history.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Bugs In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Pine Ridge Reservation, SDKELOLAND TV

PREVIEW: Medicine Root Garden Project

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — “One Garden Project” on the Pine Ridge Reservation is building financial independence and food security through gardening for families on the reservation. The nearest grocery store for people in Kyle, South Dakota is 80 miles away in Rapid City. “It offers the community, a better...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Can a heartburn drug help doctors treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor: not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors' medical records revealed that a significant...
Petsfarmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

What is Integrative Medicine? Comment about integrative medicine saves life

According to the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, there are a number of aspects that make up what the term and approach entail. The key is that both patient and practitioners are partners in the healing process. All factors the influence health, wellness and disease are...
Bolinas, CAPoint Reyes Light

Soul medicine in the time of Covid

I love to dance. I love how it feels to be moved by rhythms and to experience the joyful ecstatic vibration of being with other humans. It has the feel of soul medicine. In the window of Covid reprieve that briefly opened this summer, I had a few strong doses of this soul medicine—at a sweet party in a beautiful barn in Bolinas, here in the Commonweal Garden while making music with new friends at a fiddle camp, and at an outdoor concert and dance gathering in Sebastopol. These stirred up a renewed appreciation for the power of music, song and dance, and for the essential cultural work of making and sharing music.
High Point University

School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health

An extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people. Learn more today. The professional and industrial landscape of dentistry is changing rapidly. Tomorrow’s oral healthcare provider must be equipped to work in an integrated care environment and address the changing needs of tomorrow’s patients. These providers must also know how to lead in diverse teams and environments.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Love of medicine started in high school

Charles Kim grew up in Seattle, graduated from Harvard Medical School and moved to New Mexico after he wrapped up training at Stanford. “The original Lovelace Medical Group recruited me straight out of training. I hadn’t been here before, but a former colleague who had been a couple years ahead of me was here, and he was one of the first academically trained interventional cardiologists in Albuquerque.”
Pharmaceuticalsnycollege.edu

Herbal Medicine Consultation

Herbal medicine is the art of recommending plant parts and other natural substances for therapeutic purposes. It is one of the world’s oldest healing arts. In China herbal medicine dates back thousands of years where herbs were used for their medicinal value to remedy a wide range of diseases and disorders. Over 80 percent of the world’s population still relies on herbs as their primary modality for the treatment of disease. Approximately 25 percent of all currently used pharmaceuticals, including aspirin, have their origins in plants.
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Lughnasadh: The spirit of summer

August can be tough in Maryland. The high heat and lack of rain (in some years) means that backyard gardeners like me often struggle to keep our vegetable and fruit beds happy. Air conditioners work overtime, and tempers can be a bit more volatile. When I’m nearing a high frustration point with the umpteenth 90-degree day in a row, it helps me to reflect on the season we’re in: Lughnasadh Season.
Loudonville, NYsiena.edu

The Intern Journal: Foundation Medicine

Anna Williams '22 was only 12 years old, but she'll never forget the tearful goodbye to her best friend. Henry G. Williams, Jr. served as a US Marine Corps Drill Sergeant. He also served his country in the Navy, the Air Force, and the Army. He was a decorated veteran, but to Williams, he was just "Grandie," her grandfather and best friend. And he was dying of prostate cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy