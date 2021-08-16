Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

If you're really good at what you do and want a measuring stick for how good you are, as Woody Harrelson's character in "Zombieland" said, "You've got to go to the tippy top". It looks like a local Southeast Wyoming food truck is looking to do that. If you live in Cheyenne or Laramie, there's a good chance you've seen Double Dubs green food truck parked about in either town, serving some amazing wings. Double Dubs is looking to prove that they, not only have the best wings in Wyoming, they have the best wings, period.