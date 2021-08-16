Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

By Mat Murdock
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 5 days ago
If you're really good at what you do and want a measuring stick for how good you are, as Woody Harrelson's character in "Zombieland" said, "You've got to go to the tippy top". It looks like a local Southeast Wyoming food truck is looking to do that. If you live in Cheyenne or Laramie, there's a good chance you've seen Double Dubs green food truck parked about in either town, serving some amazing wings. Double Dubs is looking to prove that they, not only have the best wings in Wyoming, they have the best wings, period.

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

