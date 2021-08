There are more than 620,000 dead in the U.S due to COVID-19.More than 72% of adults ages 18 years and older have received at least one vaccine dose, but only 50% of the total population is fully vaccinated. The delta variant now accounts for an estimated 83% of cases in the U.S. SARS-CoV-2 continues to wreak havoc in Asia, Africa and Latin America with a global death toll of more than 4 million people.