Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

6 recent CNO moves

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following hospital and health system chief nursing officer moves have been reported on or after Aug. 9:. 1. Kevin Garner, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer by LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (Va.). 2. Mark Mahnfeldt, RN, has joined Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital as chief nursing officer. 3. Springfield, Mass.-based...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cno#South Arkansas#Emerson Hospital#Cno#Rn#Lewisgale Hospital#Concord#Baystate Health#Dnp#Phoenix Children#Medical Center Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since July 30:. 1. Nancy Averwater was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care. 2. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health,...
Springfield, MAbeckershospitalreview.com

Baystate Health names interim president, CNO

Baystate Health has appointed two interim executives to lead its organization, according to press releases shared with Becker's Aug. 6. The Springfield, Mass.-based health system has named Frank Cracolici, RN, interim president of its 746-bed medical center. Mr. Cracolici most recently served as senior adviser to Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital's...
beckershospitalreview.com

Emerson Hospital appoints CNO

Mark Mahnfeldt, RN, has joined Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital as chief nursing officer. Mr. Mahnfeldt previously served as vice president of acute care nursing at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Mass., beginning in 2016. He has also held nurse leadership positions at Melrose-based Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare and Salem-based North Shore Medical Center, both in Massachusetts, according to a July 30 news release shared with Becker's.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital names new CNO

Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital has appointed Paulette Heitmeyer, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective immediately. Ms. Heitmeyer previously served as Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital's senior vice president of clinical operations and interim chief nursing officer, beginning in 2019, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 16. "Paulette...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

7 women on the move in healthcare

The following leadership moves by women were reported since Aug. 12. Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, has been appointed as the chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Columbus-based OhioHealth. Allison Suttle, MD, was selected as the chief quality officer at Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System. Valarie McPherson, MSN,...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Hackensack Meridian taps new CNO

Valarie McPherson, MSN, RN, has been named the chief nursing officer for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center. Ms. McPherson joins the Glen Ridge, N.J.-based organization from Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, where she served as CNO. She has also held leadership positions in several California hospitals and in the Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare system, a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 17 said.
Businessaustinnews.net

MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board

Recognized industry veteran has dedicated career to improving patient care and population health by leading the advancement of innovation initiatives. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced Dr. Jean Wright, MD, MBA, a renowned healthcare innovation expert and former Chief Innovation Officer at Atrium Health has joined its Product Advisory Board (PAB). Established earlier this year, the PAB provides advice to the executive management team on the company's software products, including feedback on features and capabilities, audience targeting, competition, major industry trends and other related issues.
Minneapolis, MNhealthleadersmedia.com

Why Diversity Matters: Better Healthcare for 'Every Patient,' CNO Says

Children's Minnesota has placed itself at the forefront of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the sake of its patients and staff, chief nursing officer says. — Long before COVID-19 revealed disparities in healthcare,Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, had been working for more than five years to eradicate disparities by improving diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Flemington, NJbeckershospitalreview.com

Hunterdon Healthcare names CIO

Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare has named Edmund Siy its chief information officer. Mr. Siy will be responsible for establishing a more connected digital platform for the health system's patients and providers, an Aug. 10 news release said. Mr. Siy has spent the last eight years at Mercy in Chesterfield, Mo.,...
Oklahoma Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospitals sign management agreement

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City and Purcell (Okla.) Municipal Hospital inked a new management agreement, according to an Aug. 19 report in the The Purcell Register. Under the agreement, St. Anthony will provide management support services to Purcell Municipal. The agreement also places an emphasis on healthcare...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Mighty 990

Memphis Nurse Says Hospital is NOT Overrun With Patients

Dozens of Memphians have been protesting mandatory vaccinations and masks at area hospitals. Among those outraged over the attack on medical freedom is a Memphis nurse who appeared on KWAM’s Wake Up Memphis. “Personally, I’m not seeing anything out of the ordinary,” the unidentified nurse said, referring to the allegations...
Labor Issuesbeckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccination requirements

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these policies. Here are six hospitals and health systems where healthcare workers have participated in...
Missouri Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Long ER waits may be tied to rise in patient abuse toward Missouri hospital nurses

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth is experiencing an uptick in assaults against nurses, particularly in the emergency department, reports NBC affiliate KYTV. Some nurses are verbally assaulted daily while working, Natalie Higgins, RN, an emergency room nurse at CoxHealth, told KYTV. Over the past year, the assaults against nurses have only gotten worse, sometimes turning physical, according to Ms. Higgins. She speculated that long ER wait times play a role in the increase.
Nevada Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Nevada hospital cuts ties with Prominence HealthFirst

Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center will no longer be in network for Prominence HealthFirst, the provider announced Aug. 18. The move was effective Aug. 17, with only emergency procedures still covered, according to the announcement. The "difficult" decision was made to preserve "exceptional quality care." "Unfortunately, Prominence HealthFirst...
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Prisma Health Taps TytoCare to Expand its Telehealth Offerings

– TytoCare has partnered with Prisma Health, the largest healthcare system in South Carolina, to expand its telehealth offerings. – The integration of TytoCare into Prisma Health’s current virtual care offering will allow the health system to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits. Prisma Health is utilizing TytoCare for its federally funded post-COVID-19 disaster relief program, for professional use in schools, for behavioral health, walk-in clinics, and senior care.\
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

How health disparity initiatives at US News' top hospitals are faring a year later

Last year, Becker's spoke to the top 10 hospitals named to U.S. News and World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll to look at what they are doing to address health disparities. A year later, Becker's checked in with those systems to look at how their health equity initiatives have evolved, what has been the most successful and if there are any results to report from those initiatives.
Healthstateofreform.com

Don Antonucci named CEO of Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) announced Don Antonucci as chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Antonucci formerly served as senior vice president of growth at Blue Shield of California where he was responsible for strategic initiatives...
beckershospitalreview.com

15 things to know about CHS, Tenet and HCA

Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 329 acute care hospitals across the U.S. Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare. Community Health Systems. Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn. CEO: Tim Hingtgen. Number of acute care...

Comments / 0

Community Policy