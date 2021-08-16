Returns and Signees: Roster Wrap Up For Colorado Eagles For 2021-22 Season

Chicago Bulls, NBA Summer League, Devon Dotson, Richard Dotson, Billy Donovan, Ayo Dosunmu, Florida State Seminoles men's basketball, National Basketball Association. After an eventful week of free agency activity, Chicago Bulls basketball is back with their Summer League campaign tipping off next week. This will be a good chance for the coaching staff and fans to take a look at some of the new faces on the team in Ayo Donsumu and Marko Simonovic. It’s also an opportunity to see if some of the young pieces on the Bulls last season such as Patrick Williams and Devon Dotson made offseason improvements in order to take leaps in their games. Last but certainly not least, there are other guys on the team who are fighting for a chance to make a regular season roster or to earn a contract overseas.