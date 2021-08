Mesquite, TX – August 20, 2021 – The City of Mesquite is producing video updates hosted by members of the City Council in the districts they represent. Each video will focus on various issues and topics in their district as well as news items that affect the entire city. The most recent district video is hosted by Kenny Green, District 2. In the video, Councilmember Green partners with LULAC Mesquite President, Jenny Martinez, to share an update on the new La Michoacana grocery store. He also invites Manager of Economic Development, Lexie Woodward, to share information on the new Gus Thomasson Corridor.