Accountability and Non-Negotiables: CSU Soccer’s New Faces Are Ready For 2021

For one great season with the Broncos, everyone said, 'All he does is win!' Now, Tim Tebow is still looking for another 'win' after not making the Jaguars squad. It was 10 years ago that everyone in Colorado knew the name, Tim Tebow. People loved to cheer him on, especially after his six-game win streak. The quarterback was on fire. ESPN was eating him up. The ESPN show 'First Take' even came to town to do a live broadcast about him; I remember because I was there. It was awesome.