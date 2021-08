Hollywood does its best to be a trendsetter, but as is the case with Free Guy, sometimes movies just miss the boat entirely. Free Guy, released by Disney last Friday, was directed by Shawn Levy (Real Steel), and stars Ryan Reynolds as “Guy,” a nonplayable character who lives in the fictional world of Free City. While the movie tries very hard to be relevant and timely — it references popular franchises like Grand Theft Auto and features cameos from famous streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin — it falls behind with one specific reference to gaming: its title.