Jewkes’ sentencing set for Aug. 19
PINEDALE – Jade S. Jewkes, of Jackson, will be sentenced Thursday in 9th District Court after pleading guilty to all charges resulting from a fatal collision on New Year’s Day. She changed her not guilty pleas – without a plea agreement – to aggravated vehicular homicide, under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. She collided almost head-on with Shane Deal, of Pinedale, in his own lane of travel. Deal died later that night.subletteexaminer.com
