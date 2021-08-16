Cancel
Wisconsin State

Cooper Should Look to Wisconsin’s Budget Success

By Paige Terryberry
 3 days ago
North Carolina is one of the few U.S. states left without a budget for the current fiscal year. It is also one of just a few states with a Republican legislature and Democrat governor. This divide has led Gov. Roy Cooper to veto every budget presented to him in his...

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
