ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County is in uncharted territory when it comes to conducting a school year while there is an infectious variant of the coronavirus in the community, according to local health officials. Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County health officer, said they know what happened last year when steps like masking and social distancing were in place, and in-person instruction continued though both semesters with only small pockets of people quarantined. However, she said we will have to wait and see what will happen in the 2021-22 school year with the governor forgoing health orders ad vaccination rates being low.