It has been providing services to those in need in Rochester for several years already and now this non-profit is in the running to win a $25,000 grant. If you're not familiar with The Landing MN, their story is one you'll want to hear-- and share. This Rochester non-profit was co-founded by Dan Fifield and Holly Fifield, and serves to help those in need. 'Because everyone needs a soft place to land,' is what is says on the cover of their Facebook page.