Geddes, N.Y. — The gates to the 2021 New York State Fair opened at 11 a.m. today, but no one told Ron Delosh. Ron, 68, and his longtime girlfriend, Daisy St. Laurant, got up at 3:30 a.m. and drove here from their home in Watertown so they could be first in line. They thought the gates opened at 7 a.m., just as they for all of the 25 years they’ve been coming to the Fair.