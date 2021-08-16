Cancel
NFL

49ers game Saturday: 49ers vs Chargers prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under & betting info for NFL preseason Week 2 game

By Peter Panacy
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers play their second preseason game of 2021 this Saturday against the Chargers, and Niner Noise has your betting info right here. The San Francisco 49ers travel for the first time in 2021 with a preseason Week 2 matchup against another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers, for a bout in Southern California on Sunday, Aug. 22 at SoFI Stadium.

