Harrison County School administrators raise concerns of overcrowding at Johnson Elementary
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Administrators at Harrison County Schools have raised concerns about a possible overcrowding issue at Johnson Elementary. With the growth in the school’s area, officials say they are concerned that in the future, there won’t be enough room for some grade levels. Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler says classrooms at Johnson Elementary are being monitored and the third grade class level is currently full.www.wdtv.com
