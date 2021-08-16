Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Rep. Roy Statement on the Situation in Kabul, Afghanistan

By Authors
texasgopvote.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the courageous men and women in uniform – and their families – who answered the call to defend our nation in the wake of 9/11 and took the fight to radical Islamic forces of evil in Afghanistan, we say thank you. You kept your promise, and you did your...

www.texasgopvote.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Iran#Taliban#Islamic#American Humvees#A Democrat Party#Aumf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

The Afghanistan withdrawal and Taliban takeover mean the terror threat is back

On the eve of the 2004 presidential election, Osama bin Laden issued a landmark videotaped statement. In it, bin Laden explained how he and his followers were engaged in a “war of attrition to fight tyrannical superpowers.” He bragged that, just as Al Qaeda and the Taliban’s predecessors had “bled Russia for 10 years, until it went bankrupt and was forced to withdraw in defeat” from Afghanistan in 1989, the U.S. would suffer the same fate.
WorldLos Angeles Daily News

Afghanistan: Letters

Trump and Biden were both correct in removing troops from Afghanistan. Unlike Bush, who claimed “mission accomplished,” Obama actually accomplished our mission when he killed Osama bin Laden. After that, we had no business being there. The idea of getting rid of Al-Qaeda or the Taliban (both terrorist organizations) has as much chance of success as getting rid of Christianity. It will never happen. What I find quizzical is that Republicans had no trouble passing military spending in the Middle East, which is over $6.4 trillion on a rabbit hole. Yet they refuse to approve President Biden’s $4.5 trillion plan to repair our infrastructure and provide additional service to Americans. Suddenly they have acquired their usual hypocritic mantra of being against “deficit spending.” We are out of a country that has no desire to fight, after 20 years, for their own freedom in spite of the U.S. and other countries giving them ample military equipment, which is now in the hands of the Taliban. It’s not pretty, but it is necessary. Perhaps a better solution would be to send Governor Newsom to Afghanistan to fight for the rights to their lithium, which he needs for the batteries for his electric car mandate.
WorldPosted by
CNN

A kinder, gentler Taliban?

The Taliban is promising peace and an amnesty, but it's instructive to look at what they did when they took control in Kabul in 1996, writes Peter Bergen. The Taliban imposed their ultra-purist vision of Islam on much of the country. Women had to wear the burqa and stay at home unless accompanied by a male relative. Music, television and even kite flying were banned. There was no independent Afghan media; only Radio Shariat that blared Taliban propaganda.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

What about the Taliban’s relationship with Al Qaeda?

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Islamists’ first press conference that he wanted to assure the world community that Afghan soil would pose no threat to them. Questions during the appearance in Kabul on Tuesday night focused on the domestic political situation and what the Taliban’s takeover means for women, for example. But the question of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan was also raised. Mujahid tried to allay the concerns. “Foreign fighters” are not allowed to act against other countries in Afghanistan. He added: “We don’t want to have a problem with the international community.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Oh, so now Lindsey Graham wants to impeach a president?

(CNN) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said something amazing on Friday morning during an interview with "Fox & Friends." Asked what he would do about Americans -- and Afghans who aided Americans over the years -- trapped in Afghanistan. Graham responded this way:. "If we leave any Americans behind,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy