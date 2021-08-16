Jay Cutler claims he lost an Uber Eats deal over COVID mask mandate views

CHICAGO (CBS) — A controversial comment by former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has sent Twitter into a tailspin. Fans and foes sounded off Monday about Cutler and his brief deal with Uber Eats. Cutler joined Twitter just last week, and tweeted that he does not want the students to have to wear masks in Williamson County, Tennessee – where he now lives and where his own kids are in school. Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/YgDMJixM5z — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 10, 2021 Cutler also complained about masks being mandated there...