Jay Cutler claims he lost an Uber Eats deal over COVID mask mandate views

By Baigen Seawell
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Cutler’s anti-mask commentary resulted in an interception by Uber Eats, halting a deal between the former quarterback and food delivery chain. Jay Cutler has been an… eccentric guy to say the least. His commentary on mask mandates is not new, especially amongst athletes in any sport. But it is harmful, especially with cases rising and prevalent in younger age groups. Regardless, the former Bears QB took to twitter to speak out on mask mandates for public school systems.

fansided.com

#Covid#Mandates#American Football#Covid#Bears Qb#Ubereats Cutler#School
