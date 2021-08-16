80 first-time teachers in Sioux Falls to receive $200 grant for classrooms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New teachers in the Sioux Falls School District are getting a little financial help ahead of the school year. The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation award 80 grants to first-time teachers Monday. Each one received $200 to equip their classrooms. Teachers often dig deep into their own pockets to make sure their classrooms are ready for the school year.www.dakotanewsnow.com
Comments / 0