Local coaches voted Hopkinsville's Daisjaun Mercer the #3 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:. McCracken County's Marc Clark: "I mean, he is a dude. You can put him anywhere on the field. He's dynamic. He's dynamite. Just seeing how many picks that he's had as a young kid, and how he's able to turn teams over the way that he is, he is a problematic player. You can put him anywhere. I don't care what game you're playing: football, basketball, baseball, checkers, hopscotch, it doesn't matter. He's a guy you want on your team because he's going to go get it done."