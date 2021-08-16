Cancel
San Diego Man Investigated For Social Media Posts Sentenced In Weapons Case

By City News Service
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego man whose social media postings regarding armed vigilantism and violent extremism drew law enforcement attention to both himself and a Georgia sheriff's deputy was sentenced Monday to a two-year prison term for possessing unregistered firearms. Grey Zamudio, 32, was arrested last summer after the FBI received a...

