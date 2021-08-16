Cancel
New York State Mandates Covid Vaccines For All Health Care Workers

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
New York is mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all health care workers. Here's what we know so far. According to the Governor's office, the requirement includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, adult care sites and other congregate care settings. Only limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be available. According to the news, workers will be required to get their first doses by September 27th.

