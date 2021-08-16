New York State Mandates Covid Vaccines For All Health Care Workers

As the Delta variant takes hold of the U.S., officials are strenuously urging people to get vaccinated. But now, people who still refuse the shot are putting more than just their health at risk. More and more tourist destinations, events, and indoor experiences are turning away unvaccinated individuals thanks to recent mandates. If you want to make sure you can still go wherever you want to, you'll likely need proof of vaccination on you at all times, especially in certain cities.