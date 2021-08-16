3rd member of 11 person Fairmont drug ring pleads guilty to federal charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A third man has admitted to his role in a Fairmont drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced. Doriawn Rogers, 21 of Detroit, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Rogers admitted to distributing heroin and fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in August 2020.www.wboy.com
