The Federal Reserve revealed Wednesday that it could start tapering asset purchases as early as the end of this year. "Looking ahead, most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year because they saw the Committee's "substantial further progress" criterion as satisfied with respect to the price-stability goal and as close to being satisfied with respect to the maximum-employment goal," the summary of the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes stated.