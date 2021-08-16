Special Weather Statement issued for Fort Bend, Inland Harris by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fort Bend; Inland Harris A strong thunderstorm may produce small hail across portions of northeastern Fort Bend and south central Harris Counties through 515 PM CDT At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West University Place, moving south at 15 mph. Dime sized hail has been observed near the Galleria area. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellaire, West University Place, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Fourth Ward, University Place, Astrodome Area, Neartown / Montrose, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Midtown Houston, southwestern Memorial Park, Macgregor, Southside Place, Westbury, Braeswood, Medical Center Area, Central Southwest, Willowbend, Meyerland Area, Gulfton and Museum Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0