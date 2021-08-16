Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 241 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountainaire, or 7 miles south of Flagstaff, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Flagstaff, Munds Park, Junipine Resort, Garland`s Oak Creek Lodge, Kachina Village, Slide Rock State Park, Mountainaire, West Fork Of Oak Creek, Cave Springs Campground, Pine Flat Campground, Manzanita Campground, Sterling Fish Hatchery, Lower Lake Mary and Canyon Vista Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
