Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 241 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountainaire, or 7 miles south of Flagstaff, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Flagstaff, Munds Park, Junipine Resort, Garland`s Oak Creek Lodge, Kachina Village, Slide Rock State Park, Mountainaire, West Fork Of Oak Creek, Cave Springs Campground, Pine Flat Campground, Manzanita Campground, Sterling Fish Hatchery, Lower Lake Mary and Canyon Vista Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#14 41 00#Sterling Fish Hatchery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
FAAPosted by
The Hill

FAA calling for $500K in fines against unruly airline passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it will be seeking more than $500,000 in fines from 34 passengers for "unruly behavior." "The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed another $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior, bringing the total for 2021 to more than $1 million," the agency said in a press release.
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to publicly address the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees on Friday as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. Biden’s scheduled early afternoon remarks represented his third attempt this week to publicly defend his position...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.

Comments / 0

Community Policy