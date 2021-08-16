Cancel
Osage County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Osage and northwestern Pawnee Counties through 515 PM CDT At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms 6 miles west of Burbank and 3 miles north of Morrison. Movement was a drift to the east and south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Fairfax... Burbank Sooner Lake... Southern Kaw Lake Apperson MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

