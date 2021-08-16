ZTE Axon 30 5G releasing globally on September 9 for roughly $625 CAD

Dish Network has announced its upcoming 5G network will be available in beta at the end of September. Dish has been working to build out its 5G network, intent on becoming the fourth major carrier in the US. The company received a major boost as a result of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, when regulators forced the two wireless carriers to divest themselves of some assets to help Dish break into the market. Regulators were concerned about the impact on consumers from the market consolidating to three carriers instead of four.