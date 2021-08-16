ZTE Axon 30 5G releasing globally on September 9 for roughly $625 CAD
ZTE, in its ever-slow release of the ZTE Axon 30, has revealed that the phone is finally going up for sale on September 9th. The company says the Axon 30 will cost $499 USD (roughly, $626 CAD), putting it squarely into the mid-range section of the smartphone landscape. That said, it comes with a Snapdragon 870G and an under-display selfie camera, suggesting it may be able to punch above its weight class.mobilesyrup.com
