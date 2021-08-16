Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Only a Huge Shock Will Deter Risk-Taking Investors

By Bloomberg News
advisorhub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg (Opinion: Mohamed A. El-Erian) – When I began to work directly in financial markets in 1998, after 15 years at the International Monetary Fund, I remember being particularly struck by the conviction my new colleagues had in two often-repeated mantras: “Never fight the Fed” and “the trend is your friend.”

www.advisorhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Risk Taking#Consumer Price Index#Bloomberg#The Federal Reserve#Covid#S P#New York Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businessschiffgold.com

The Fed Stabilizes the Economy?

According to the Federal Reserve, it exists to “stabilize” the economy. Does it though?. Despite inflation coming in hotter than expected month after month this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assures us we need not worry. This surge of inflation is “transitory.” But even if it isn’t we still don’t need to worry. He assures us that if inflation does prove to be significant and “materially” above its 2% goal, the Fed will use its tools to guide inflation back down.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks for Risk-Seeking Investors

Investing in growth stocks can deliver excellent returns. Investing in growth stocks also comes with risks, which manifest in varying forms. Investors have to decide if they are willing to take on extra risk for the potential of big gains. Investing in fast-growing companies can be risky. Often these are...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Low-Risk Stocks for Conservative Investors

Risk can mean different things to different people. That's especially true when it comes to investing. For a retiree, risk can mean the likelihood a stock will decline in value. For a younger investor, it might mean the chances it goes bankrupt. That's why the most important part of investing is matching your portfolio to your risk tolerance.
Businessinvesting.com

Did The Fed’s Monetary Policy Experiment Just Fail?

Did the Fed’s “monetary policy experiment” fail? The recent dislocation between consumer confidence and the financial markets may indicate just that. “U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment,” – Reuters.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Retains Positive Tone on Covid Fears, Fed Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday, but the tone remains positive on worries the Covid-19 virus could stunt global growth just as the Federal Reserve starts to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus. At 2:50 AM ET (0650 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies weaken on firm US dollar; rupiah, won lead fall

BENGALURU (Aug 20): Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won falling the most as the US dollar stayed firm, while Singapore stocks rose on the country's plans to ease some Covid-19 border curbs. The greenback was little changed from a nine-month...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar surges higher on Delta concerns, hawkish FOMC Minutes

The US dollar has rallied against almost every other currency in the world in the past week, particularly versus emerging market ones, as investors avoid risk assets and ramp up bets in favour of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Emerging market currencies have been especially badly hit in the past seven...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Muni Buyers Grab Billions in Bonds They Won’t See for Months

Bloomberg – State and local governments barred from a key refinancing tactic are turning more than ever to a funding tool that helps them avoid the risk of rising interest rates. Sales of municipal bonds that won’t be delivered to investors until months after they price have reached about $10.5...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Soars as Federal Reserve Hints at Early Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar soared in early European trade Thursday, climbing to a nine-month high after the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of starting to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip as Fed seen coy on taper

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the world’s most important central bank is not yet ready to slow down its asset purchases. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down as Possibility of Fed Taper Boosts Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, with the dollar strengthening after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it could begin asset tapering as soon as 2021 in the minutes from its latest meeting. Gold futures were down 0.25% to $1,780 by 12:49 PM ET (4:49 AM...
U.S. PoliticsNECN

Treasury Yields Fall Despite Fed Taper Talk

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, despite the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes showing that the central bank was preparing to taper bond purchases this year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.243% at 1:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market.
Stocksactionforex.com

Risk Aversion Weighed On Stock Markets

Up until July US retail sales, yesterday’s trading resembled much of Monday’s action: risk aversion weighed on stock markets while generating a bid in core bonds and the US dollar. The market reaction on disappointing, declining, retail sales was telling: US Treasuries sold off while the dollar gathered additional momentum. EUR/USD even tested 1.1704/1.1695 support again while daily changes on the US yield curve ended narrowly mixed. It strengthens our view that last week’s post-CPI reverse action (lower USD & lower US yields) would be short-lived ahead of the Aug 26-28 Jackson Hole Symposium and the September 22 FOMC meeting. Tonight’s FOMC Minutes of the July deliberations could already be helpful in designing a roadmap out of extraordinary monetary stimulus. More and more Fed governors want to get rid of the US central bank’s net asset purchases which are currently running at $80bn/month for US Treasuries and at $40bn/month for mortgage-backed assets. They indicate that substantial further progress has been made in reaching the 2% average inflation goal while we’re only one or two (strong) labour market reports away from attaining the same with regard to robust employment. Another argument goes that the Fed’s bond-buying programme isn’t the right antidote to boost an economy suffering from supply issues rather than from a lack of demand. That’s especially true for the US housing market (and related MBS purchases). Drawing the parallel with the Fed’s previous process of tapering bond purchases, Fed governors conclude that the labour market currently is in better shape with inflation running way hotter. Therefore, they deem the previous 10 month taper process too slow and would rather prefer cutting net purchases towards zero over 6 to 8 month time horizon. Assuming the process will start in Autumn, this means ending net asset purchases by mid next year. We argued before that such faster than forecast cutback will imply a first Fed rate hike by end 2022 rather than in 2023 as the June FOMC Summary of Economic Projections suggested. Fed Chair Powell kept his cards close to his chest in a virtual event for students and teachers yesterday. He didn’t elaborate on monetary policy while repeating that it’s not yet clear whether the Delta strain will have important effects on the economy. At the July press conference, he did talk about a pattern where successive waves of Covid have tended to have a smaller economic impact. Today’s eco calendar is fairly thin apart from above-discussed FOMC Minutes with only a batch of US housing data and final EMU inflation numbers. Asian risk sentiment is much improved this morning (>+0.5%) compared to this week’s earlier sessions despite some weakness on WS yesterday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy