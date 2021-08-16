Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Top 10 Best Planner Android Apps – 2021

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a world that doesn’t wait for us, it makes us move. Most of us are in constant motion, and even stress because of it. That is the modern way of living, unfortunately. So, as your day progresses, there’s a good chance you’ll forget to do something. Or, perhaps you simply can’t get everything done in the given time. Well, having a plan may help. We’re here to talk about the best planner apps for Android, actually.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Google Apps#Google Calendar#The Google Play Store#Ui#Google Drive#Salesforce#Gmail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
TV Showsxda-developers

IMDb TV apps now available on Android and iOS

IMDb’s free TV streaming service (aptly dubbed “IMDb TV”) now finally has its own dedicated app on both Android and iOS. It’s an ad-supported U.S.-only service and features movies and TV shows like “Chicago Fire“, “All in the Family“, “Mad Men“, “Malcolm in the Middle“, “The Wolf of Wall Street“, and “How to Train Your Dragon.” The free service launched in January 2019 but was known as “Freedive”, later being renamed “IMDb TV”.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft To Do app gets an update on Android

Microsoft pushed an update to its task management app Microsoft To Do. Taking the app version to 2.49.204., the update has renamed the Assigned Tasks smart list, which, according to Microsoft, will make it more personalized. The update also adds improvements to the accessibility, list sharing and list view experience. You can read the full official changelog below.
ComputersBeta News

Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days. Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system will block Potentially Unwanted Applications by default now, if Windows Defender is...
Softwaretechviral.net

10 Best Android Apps to Remove Unwanted Objects From Images

Sometimes we capture amazing photos with our smartphones, but later they all land in our recycle bin due to unwanted objects. Although you can’t avoid unwanted objects altogether while capturing photos, you can learn to remove them. On PC, it’s pretty easy to remove unwanted objects from an image. You...
Cell Phonesthexplorion.com

Top 10 Best iPhone Cleaner Apps in 2021

One of the most potent and reliable cellphones we’ve seen in the previous couple of decades is unquestionably the iPhone. Due to its limited internal memory, even this powerful gadget can show signs of slowing over time. Simple and effective iPhone cleansers are available to maximize the storage space on...
Cell Phonespuryear-it.com

Google Improving Security And Transparency For Android Apps

Google recently announced some additional details relating to their "Safety Section" feature of the Google Play store. This is part of an ongoing effort to make the Play Store a safer and more transparent place. At the center of this plan is a new requirement that app developers must share...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

The Best Shooter Games on Android Smartphone

Competitive and professional shooting games are rapidly becoming a trend in mobile gaming. Mobile game development and mobile phones hardware can offer you a top-notch gaming experience, even for first-person shooter games. Although this does still seem completely crazy to traditional PC players, it’s true that mobile shooters have established...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces File Cards in the Office app for Android

Microsoft today announced that File Cards are coming to Office app on Android in August. File Cards with previews will be available for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF files stored in both OneDrive Business and Personal accounts. Microsoft has plans to support Word and PDF files stored directly on an Android device in a future update.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the 392nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the headlines from the last week:. Xbox Game Pass is likely coming to Android TV in the near future. There are multiple clues from multiple sources. An APK teardown revealed a banner image that all Android TV apps need to have. Plus, if you sideload the app, it shows that banner image. It’s obviously pretty early on in the process, but Microsoft seems to be working on it.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google deems sideloading Android apps an “abysmal” experience

Epic Games has been in the limelight for the last few months, courtesy of the legal battle against Apple and then the ongoing US lawsuit against Google for its alleged Play Store requirements. To be precise the use of Google’s in-app billing system cutting a chunk off the revenue generated by game publishers. This ongoing court battle has now unearthed some interesting facts – one of them being Google’s point of view about sideloading of apps outside the Play Store.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps on sale

Find daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price. Sign up to our daily appsale newsletters to make sure you never miss out on the best price deals. Subscribe. Follow us on Flipboard.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

12 Android Apps You Need to Study Better

Some believe it’s not easy to be a student today: there is more and more information and tasks, and less time to finish them. However, there is also something good about being a learner in these busy times – and it’s technology. Fall (and the beginning of the school year,...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Top 57 best soft launch mobile games for iPhone, iPad or Android

If you've been looking for something new and exciting, maybe something that isn't even available worldwide, and could well be the next big thing, then look no further, you've found the list of the best games currently in soft launch, and we've brought all of the best into one place.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Use Two Apps Side by Side on Android

Smartphones have become important tools for productivity, and nothing signifies that more than using multiple apps at a time. All Android devices support the ability to run apps side by side in split-screen mode. We’ll show you how. As with many things in the Android world, this process is going...
Cell PhonesSan Francisco Weekly

Best Android Spy Apps That Work Remotely Without Rooting

The moment teenagers get a personal cell phone for the first time, they feel like their whole life has tossed in a moment. Now all they want to do is, make an account on every possible social media platform, meet new people online, play games, try out new apps, and surf on the internet all day long.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to review app permissions on your Android phone

In the past, it was much more difficult to determine which Android apps were tracking you or accessing your files. But recent Android versions like Android 11 and Android 12 have added a robust permissions manager and privacy controls to help you better manage your phone's digital footprint. Determining how to review app permissions on your Android phone will vary based on which OS you're running, so we'll break down the necessary steps for each recent version.
Internetgamingideology.com

Google is banning thousands of apps from the Play Store and for good reason

In the first half of this year, nearly 115,000 Android apps were removed from the Google Play Store. Between January and April, more than 58,000 Android apps were removed from this online marketplace, while 65,000 app listings disappeared in May alone. This huge spike in the number of Android apps being removed came after new app rules were enforced.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How To Install Apps On Android Automotive

Android Automotive is still pretty new, and it’s only available on a handful of cars right now – mostly Volvo models. But it will be coming to more and more vehicles in the future. The new Electric Hummer is going to sport Android Automotive, for one. So let’s talk about how you can install apps on Android Automotive. It is a bit different than installing on your smartphone. So let’s go over it.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How Does Google Keep Play Store Reviews Honest?

When it comes to trying practically anything, most people don’t like to dive in blind. Whether it’s going to an amusement park for the first time or ordering from the new Indian restaurant that just opened nearby, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Enter peer reviews, the only way short of actually trying something that people would have any idea what to expect of the product/service they think of trying.

Comments / 0

Community Policy