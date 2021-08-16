Cancel
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis record soundtrack for Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blonde’

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cave and Warren Ellis have recorded a soundtrack for Andrew Dominik’s forthcoming Blonde film about the late Marilyn Monroe. That’s according to The Guardian which also reports that Cave and Ellis will perform songs from albums including ‘Carnage‘ and ‘Ghosteen‘ for a new music film by Dominik. Cave and...

