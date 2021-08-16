Cancel
Recipes

Chicken and Potatoes With Brown Butter Sauce

By Marianne Williams
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewfangled vegetable bowls and cabbage wraps are great, but sometimes you need a simple chicken and potatoes dinner. If that's the case, then this is the recipe for you. For extra tender and juicy meat, you'll first sear the chicken skin before baking the thighs with the potatoes. While those roast, you'll make a classic French brown butter sauce with chopped parsley, salty capers, and lemon juice to balance the acidity. Spooned over the crispy chicken thighs and tender potatoes, the sauce adds a touch of luxury to every bite.

