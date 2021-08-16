SHOE REVIEW: ASICS Gel-Kinsei Blast

Hello, friends! I’m looking for a super-strong hold, light weight gel for fine hair, if that exists. I have long, fine, layered hair. I think it’s relatively healthy— soft, shiny, minimal frizz. Probably some heat damage—maybe? I’ve been trying to re-train my curls for the past 6 weeks, rotating between conditioning, clarifying, protein treatments, and olaplex/curl training the night before wash days. My curls are getting tighter! I *think* my hair will be 2c/3a when it’s fully recovered. Right now, I think it’s 3a on the bottom layer and 2a/2b on the top. Very inconsistent, very annoying. If I finger roll it, the top will have a tighter wave/loose curl, but it won’t hold. I’m looking for a super strong hold gel that won’t weigh my hair down. Currently, I’m using the nym gel in the shower, and the mousse scrunched through section by section as I finger roll, but I don’t think these have a strong enough hold. I’m looking into "Curls Ultimate Styling Collection B N Control Curl Sculpting Gel (Firm Hold)”, but I’m not sure??