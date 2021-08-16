Cancel
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, August 17: Allie’s Search, Ava Pushed, Gabi’s Discovery

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 17 reveal that Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) searches for Sami DiMera (Alison Sweeney). Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) is pushed while Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) finds a necklace. Plus, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) confesses and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) gets more comfort from Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Comments / 0

