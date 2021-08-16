25 Inexpensive Beauty Products That'll Probably Become Your Holy Grail Items

For a long time, I had a lazy approach to my skin care routine, spending too many nights sleeping in my mascara and failing to apply enough sunscreen. (Even when I did remember to apply it, it still wasn’t enough.) This started to change when I began working in beauty, but my true skintervention occurred over the past year and a half. Now, with so much time spent inside, my skin care routine has become my only concern. Will this mineral sunscreen actually blend into my skin? Is this expensive serum really that different from the 86 cheaper ones on the shelf next to it? These concerns became (some of) the questions Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards product testers considered as they decided on the best new skin care products of 2021. Out of more than 1,000 submissions, these 10 best skin care products below stood out as the most innovative and efficacious new releases.