The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers and Recap Monday, August 16: Finn Is Already in Cahoots With Sheila
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Monday, August 16, 2021, reveals that Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) keeps a secret from his new bride. He keeps mum about the text Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) sent, apologizing for disrupting his wedding, hinting at a visit with Hayes Finnegan, and saying how proud she is of her son. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plans to head into the office to find out the status of the restraining order against his birth mother. Steffy fears Sheila will stop by to see their son. Steffy shudders to even think about Sheila. She wants to focus on her sexy doctor husband. Steffy and Finn kiss.celebratingthesoaps.com
