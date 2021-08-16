The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers and Recap Monday, August 16: Finn Is Already in Cahoots With Sheila

General Hospital Spoilers tease that for the moment, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) still has no idea who he really is. He’s been living in Nixon Falls, and going by the name “Mike”. The former gangster is living as bartender at the restaurant owned by Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) and her husband Lenny Caulfield (Rif Hutton). But he was discovered by Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), who for reasons of her own, kept the information to herself. But Sonny has begun to have flashes of his memory return to him, and its only a matter of time before it all comes rushing back.