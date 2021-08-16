Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Ray Alberigi laid to rest
Services were held Monday for Ray Alberigi of Jessup, former Lackawanna County commissioner, who died Aug. 11 at 87. As commissioner he helped transform the county and the region through initiatives that included development of Montage Mountain, the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour and the Moosic baseball stadium now known as PNC Field. Alberigi was also a standout football player at Jessup High School and served in the Marines, rising to the rank of colonel.www.thetimes-tribune.com
