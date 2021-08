After a grueling season, the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, and the top 125 players on the PGA Tour will compete for the title starting Thursday at the 2021 Northern Trust. After four majors across a 13-month span and the Olympics and a WGC event wedged in at the end of the regular season, players are fatigued but focused. Dustin Johnson is aiming to defend his Northern Trust and FedEx Cup titles, while Jon Rahm wants to cap a season that included his first major win but two costly positive COVID tests. Red-hot Collin Morikawa, resurgent Jordan Spieth and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele also are among the many notable names in the 2021 Northern Trust field.