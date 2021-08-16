Cancel
Mankato, MN

Woman chased shopper with a machete, charges say

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
The Free Press
 3 days ago
MANKATO — A woman allegedly threatened a pedestrian with a machete after she nearly hit him with her van outside a Mankato grocery store.

Patience Nichole Brown Walker, 33, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to a court complaint:

A man called police Friday afternoon and said a van driven by a woman he did not know nearly struck him as he was headed into the downtown Mankato Hy-Vee. He said he gestured his arms up at the woman, later identified as Walker.

She parked and stormed toward him while yelling expletives. The man said then saw the woman had a machete. He ran into the store and Hy-Vee staff let him hide in a back room until police came.

A witness and surveillance video corroborated the complainant’s account.

Walker left before officers arrived but was identified by her license plate. She was later located in possession of a machete with an 18-inch-long blade.

As she was arrested, Walker said she went after a man because he said something she did not like.

Last month Walker pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a child with a knife in February 2020.

She pulled out a box cutter blade during a child’s birthday party at a Mankato hotel, those charges said. A mother and her young son had minor cuts. She will be sentenced next month in that case.

