Conjoined Twin Gives Birth To Her Own Child At the Same Hospital Where She and Her Sister were Born

womenworking.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome siblings are so close, they’re practically attached at the hip. But for Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez and her twin sister Kathleen, this reality is all too real. In 2000, the sisters made national headlines when they were born with bodies physically attached from their breastbone to their pelvis, sharing a third fused leg and several internal organs between them. It took a team of nearly 30 doctors, nurses and support staff and 31-hour surgery to safely separate the two babies and put them back together.

