National Park Service implements national mask requirement

By National Park Service
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service (NPS) is immediately requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. “Visitors to national...

(CBS4) — The National Park Service is now requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. That includes Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park. (credit: CBS) “Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. This requirement will be in effect until further notice. Officials said it applies to all NPS buildings, outdoors spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks, and public transportation systems.

