'I could’ve easily given up': Marquez Beason perseveres at Illinois through physical setbacks

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Marquez Beason chose Illinois over offers from college football powerhouses to be a pioneer and program changer, to be a key star in Lovie Smith’s Illini turnaround. Of course, neither yet has come to fruition. Smith was fired during Beason’s second year in Champaign, and due to injuries, Beason — a former top-100 prospect — hasn’t yet made much of an impact on the field.

