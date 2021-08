It’s a rare day that a team can commit four errors and go nine innings of baseball without a hit with runners in scoring position and still walk away with a win. But the Twins did just that on Monday thanks in part to a stellar performance from four different relievers, who kept the game close long enough for Jorge Polanco to come through in the 10th inning. Polanco’s walk-off double, which came a day after he walked off Tampa Bay, plated Max Kepler and lifted the Twins to a 5-4 extra-inning win over Cleveland on Monday night at Target Field.