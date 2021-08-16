Cancel
Education

Hawaii Department of Education Delays Start of Sports; Requires Vaccinations for all in Sports

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii Department of Education implements new safety guidelines with vaccination requirements for athletes, adults to participate in sports. ​The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) today announced all student-athletes, athletic staff and volunteers will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, 2021 to participate in school-sanctioned athletic activities for the 2021-22 school year. Full vaccination is defined as two weeks after a second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

