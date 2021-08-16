Hawaii Department of Education Delays Start of Sports; Requires Vaccinations for all in Sports
Hawaii Department of Education implements new safety guidelines with vaccination requirements for athletes, adults to participate in sports. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) today announced all student-athletes, athletic staff and volunteers will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, 2021 to participate in school-sanctioned athletic activities for the 2021-22 school year. Full vaccination is defined as two weeks after a second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.www.onfocus.news
