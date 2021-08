Big news coming out of Durham this week – chef Ricky Moore, North Carolina’s seafood evangelist and owner of the popular Saltbox Seafood Joint restaurants, has retired the old Five Points location (lease was up). But the good news is that the location on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard will continue to serve the community. You will have one last shot at the original 205-square-foot location this Sunday, Aug. 22. Moore has invited everyone to celebrate one final service this Sunday beginning at 12 noon at 608 North Mangum Street where he will be serving up his seasonal Shrimp Burgers! Open as long as supplies last. Visit Saltbox here.